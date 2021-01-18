Menu

Crime

OPP search for 3 suspects after armed home invasion reported in Trenton

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 1:27 pm
OPP are looking for three males between the ages of 16 and 19 who they say broke into a Trenton home with firearms.
OPP are looking for three males between the ages of 16 and 19 who they say broke into a Trenton home with firearms. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP are looking for three people suspected of an armed home invasion in Trenton.

According to police, on Sunday, three people carrying firearms forced open a door to a Princess Street home and threatened the occupant.

OPP say the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Read more: Three suspects sought in Trenton home invasion investigation

Witnesses say the suspects were driving a small silver car, which was last seen on Scott Street in Trenton.

OPP are asking anyone with information about their investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

