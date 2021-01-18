OPP search for 3 suspects after armed home invasion reported in Trenton

OPP are looking for three people suspected of an armed home invasion in Trenton.
According to police, on Sunday, three people carrying firearms forced open a door to a Princess Street home and threatened the occupant.
OPP say the suspects fled before officers arrived.
Witnesses say the suspects were driving a small silver car, which was last seen on Scott Street in Trenton.
OPP are asking anyone with information about their investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
