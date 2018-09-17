Three suspects sought in Trenton home invasion investigation

Quinte West OPP are seeking three suspects following an alleged home invasion in Trenton on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police say three men went to the Adrian Court residential complex and confronted the victim.

“One of the suspects brandishes a knife and robbed the victim of his cellular device at knifepoint,” OPP stated Monday.

Police say the suspects left but one of them returned and assaulted another male with a knife. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).