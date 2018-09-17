Durham men charged in alleged bear spray incident in downtown Peterborough

Two Durham-area men have been arrested after an alleged bear spray assault in downtown Peterborough early Sunday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a “large disturbance” at the intersection of George and Charlotte streets.

“It was reported that during the altercation the co-accused brandished bear spray and deployed the spray into the crowd that had gathered in the area,” police said Monday.

Police found and arrested one accused inside a motor vehicle.

“During the search incident to arrest, officers located a canister of bear spray along with an air soft rifle,” police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a second individual.

Prince Jah-King Sun Taitt, 20, of Southfield Ave. in Courtice, is charged with administering a noxious thing with intent and five counts of assault with a weapon.

Tyler James Thompson, 21, of Central Park Boulevard, in Oshawa, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.