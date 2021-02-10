Coronavirus: 46 new cases, 2 deaths announced for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 for the Interior Health region on Wednesday, along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.

Interior Health said one death was at the Noric House long-term care home in Vernon, with the other at a group home in Kamloops.

The new cases pushed the region’s total caseload to 6,814 since the pandemic began, though 5,819 are said to have recovered.

The region’s death total is now at 83.

“We are sad to report two more deaths related to COVID-19 outbreaks in Interior Health,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“I offer our condolences to the families and caregivers during this difficult time. COVID-19 continues to circulate in Interior Health communities, and we must all continue using our layers of protection to limit the spread and protect ourselves and those around us.”

There are also 912 active cases, second-most in the province. Fraser Health had the most at 1,863 active cases, followed by Interior Health, Vancouver Coastal (900), Northern Health (354) and Vancouver Island (269).

Data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control says 45 people within Interior Health are in hospital, 17 of which are in critical care.

Meanwhile, Interior Health announced an outbreak at Carrington Place Retirement Residence in Vernon.

IH says one person has tested positive for COVID-19, and that everyone who’s been in close contact with the person is self-isolating.

Carrington Place is a combined assisted living and independent living residence that is privately operated.

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan:

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 38 cases (27 residents, 11 staff/other) with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

38 cases (27 residents, 11 staff/other) with six deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

40 cases (25 residents, 15 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases. Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 70 cases (47 residents, 23 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases.

70 cases (47 residents, 23 staff) with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are six active cases. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 68 cases (39 residents, 29 staff) with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, click here.

