Buds on Broadway handed $14,000 ticket after customers found not wearing masks

Send this page to someone via email

A ticket has been issued to a Saskatoon business for allegedly failing to abide by the COVID-19 public health orders.

Inspectors with the Saskatchewan Health Authority recently issued Buds on Broadway a $14,000 ticket, but did not provide details on the violation itself.

In a Facebook post, Buds said two health inspectors and two police officers came into the establishment at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 to do a compliance check.

Three customers were not wearing masks, according to Buds.

“The patrons had been told by employees that masks had to be worn and worn properly. The three patrons fined were not wearing their masks when the Health Authorities came in and were fined,” the post said.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of those patrons had a confrontation with the police officer and was arrested.”

The SHA said tickets were recently issued to three individuals, each in the amount of $2,800, for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

It did not say if those were the same people who were ticketed at Buds.

Masks are required at all times in a bar or restaurant except when eating or drinking.

1:36 COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19 COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan extended to Feb. 19 – Jan 27, 2021