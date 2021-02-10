Menu

Crime

6 charged under Reopening Ontario Act following traffic stops in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 4:48 pm
Police in Lindsay issued a number of fines under the Reopening Ontario Act over the weekend.
Six people in two separate traffic stops in Lindsay have been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Individuals can be fined for a number of offences under the Section 7.0.2 order, including gathering in numbers that exceed the provincial limit under its stay-at-home order.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, in one incident on Saturday night, officers stopped a vehicle travelling without its headlines on along Lindsay St. South.

Read more: Coronavirus: 3 charged in Lindsay for social gathering

Police detected an odour of cannabis in the vehicle and two people under the age of 19 were charged under the Cannabis Control Act for possessing cannabis.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act and were each issued an $880 ticket.

On Friday, police stopped a vehicle with four occupants on Setters Road in Ops Township. The driver was charged with driving without a licence and cautioned for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

All occupants in the vehicle were charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act and issued an $880 ticket.

The current restrictions, including the stay-at-home order, are expected to be in effect until at least Feb. 16.

To date, Lindsay police have charged eight individuals under the Reopening Ontario Act.

