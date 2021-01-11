Coronavirus: 3 charged in Lindsay for social gathering

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been fined $880 under the Reopening Ontario Act for a social gathering in Lindsay on Sunday.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service (KLPS) received a complaint that multiple individuals were gathered together at a home where they did not live, violating COVID-19 safety regulations in place under the provincewide shutdown.

Police state they found “multiple individuals inside, who did not reside at the residence.”

The KLPS is strongly advising members of the public to educate themselves on current health directives and enforcement measures during the lockdown, including illegal gatherings and the associated fines.

This is the latest example of social gatherings in Peterborough and the Kawarthas during the lockdown.

On Jan. 2, Peterborough County OPP charged four people at a house party in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, near Peterborough.

“The owner of the residence and three of the party-goers were charged,” Const. Joe Ayotte said.

“I wasn’t at the occurrence so I can’t comment on what was seen or said, but for charges to be laid it must’ve escalated a little bit. Our first main thing is education and then charges, if warranted.”

Peterborough County OPP have received complaints about social gatherings, but the Jan. 2 house party is the only incident that has led to charges during the current lockdown.

“We haven’t had too many calls. People of Peterborough County have been abiding by the lockdown rules, so we appreciate that,” Ayotte said.

The OPP has not had to lay any charges for any businesses not following guidelines.

“We haven’t had any complaints in the county,” Ayotte said. “In the county, businesses have been abiding by the rules so far.”

Since March, Peterborough Police Service has had a total of 409 pandemic-related calls.

To-date, only 5 charges have been laid from two of the calls.

Peterborough Public Health (PPH) has not issued any fines to businesses for non-compliance during the lockdown, but has issued several warnings.

“This is non-compliance to do with capacity or face covering requirements as well. Most recently, we have issued warnings for the shutdown requirements as well,” said Nimret Rai, PPH health inspector.

“With a warning, it starts with a complaint and we do get in-touch with the business to let them know what the requirements are and how to get in compliance.”

Fines start at $750 and can increase from there if non-compliance continues for more than one day.

