Port Hope-area man charged in connection with November gathering in London

Nearly two months after launching an investigation, London police have laid charges under the Reopening Ontario Act in connection with a large gathering on Thurman Circle near Fanshawe College.

Police said on Thursday that a 20-year-old man from Campbellcroft, just north of Port Hope and south of Peterborough, was charged within the last week with participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded 10 people and hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded 10 people. The charges are in relation to a gathering on Nov. 13.

At the time of the alleged gathering, the Middlesex-London region was in the green tier of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, which limited social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

The Thurman Circle incident was among at least four large gatherings in November that have resulted in charges.

A Nov. 22 gathering at a residence in the 1100 block of Richmond Street, near the University Gates and Broughdale Avenue resulted, in charges against a 19-year-old Toronto woman.

A Nov. 21 gathering on Ann Street, near Richmond Row, resulted in charges against a 20-year-old Toronto woman.

A party on Nov. 13 that drew roughly 100 people to a Mill Street residence resulted in charges against an 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men.

Charges were also laid against two London men, ages 23 and 24, in connection with an Oct. 30 Halloween party involving more than 100 attendees on Beaufort Street, a small side street off of where Wharncliffe Road North becomes Western Road.

Few details have been released about the gathering on Thurman Circle. Police first mentioned on Nov. 16 that an investigation into a “gathering in the city’s northeast end” was underway and on Nov. 25 police said they were still investigating.

Police have not said how many people were involved in the gathering.

The Campbellcroft man is scheduled to appear at the provincial courthouse in London on Feb. 8.