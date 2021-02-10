Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

More than 7,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Waterloo Region so far

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video 'Proper use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19' Proper use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19
WATCH: Proper use of masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

There have now been 7,053 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region, according to the Wednesday update from Waterloo Public Health.

This means that 1.2 per cent of the region’s population has now received two shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,072 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths

That number has begun to pick up steam over the past few days but it has been seven weeks since the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered at Grand River Hospital on Dec. 23, 2020.

Overall, there have now been 20,185 vaccines delivered in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 34 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 9,886.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'WHO panel recommends AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine even in countries with South Africa variant' WHO panel recommends AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine even in countries with South Africa variant
WHO panel recommends AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine even in countries with South Africa variant

The rolling seven-day average of new cases remains 49.2.

Trending Stories

There were also another 55 people cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 9,289.

We are down to 380 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region after reaching a peak of 1,092 on Jan. 14.

A total of 31 people are in area hospitals due to COVID-19 while nine of those are in intensive care.

The outbreak at Village of Winston Park has finally come to an end, leaving the area with 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Six residents lost their lives during the outbreak that was first declared on Dec. 6.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario projects $2.6B more in COVID-19 pandemic spending since fall budget

Story continues below advertisement

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,072 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 281,566.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 393 cases were recorded in Toronto, 196 in Peel Region, and 125 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in Wednesday’s provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,596 as 41 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDWaterlooKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsOntario. NewsCOVID-19 WaterlooWaterloo COVID-19 numbersCOVID CambridgeCOVID19 KitchenerWaterloo COVID news
Flyers
More weekly flyers