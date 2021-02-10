More than 7,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Waterloo Region so far

Send this page to someone via email

There have now been 7,053 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region, according to the Wednesday update from Waterloo Public Health.

This means that 1.2 per cent of the region’s population has now received two shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

That number has begun to pick up steam over the past few days but it has been seven weeks since the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was delivered at Grand River Hospital on Dec. 23, 2020.

Overall, there have now been 20,185 vaccines delivered in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Public Health also reported 34 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 9,886.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases remains 49.2.

There were also another 55 people cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 9,289.

We are down to 380 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region after reaching a peak of 1,092 on Jan. 14.

A total of 31 people are in area hospitals due to COVID-19 while nine of those are in intensive care.

The outbreak at Village of Winston Park has finally come to an end, leaving the area with 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Six residents lost their lives during the outbreak that was first declared on Dec. 6.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,072 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 281,566.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 393 cases were recorded in Toronto, 196 in Peel Region, and 125 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in Wednesday’s provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,596 as 41 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues