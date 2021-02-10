Menu

Politics

Coronavirus: Ontario projects $2.6B more in COVID-19 pandemic spending since fall budget

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 11:17 am
Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces end to state of emergency, phased reopening of non-essential businesses
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday announced Monday the declaration of emergency would not be extended past Feb. 9 and the province would be changing its original framework to allow non-essential businesses to reopen with restrictions, such as capacity limits, even in "Grey - Lockdown" zones. He also said if COVID-19 numbers spike, they will take action immediately.

TORONTO — Ontario expects to spend an additional $2.6 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says that brings its one-time pandemic spending to $13.3 billion.

Read more: Ontario government extends off-peak electricity rates to Feb. 22

The funds were provided to the province from the federal government and Ontario says they have now all been allocated.

In its third quarter financial report released today, the province says the additional $2.6 billion will go towards creating a previously announced grant program for small business, and to support hospitals and long-term care homes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario begins gradual reopening of its economy with 3 public health units

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s projected deficit remains at $38.5 billion, unchanged since the 2020 budget was released in November.

The province says it has set aside a $3.9 billion contingency fund — up by an additional $2.1 billion — to address any further spending needs from the pandemic for the rest of the fiscal year.

Coronavirus: Questions mount over plan to reopen Ontario economy
