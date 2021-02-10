Ottawa emergency crews attending reported small plane crash at Carp Airport

Emergency crews in Ottawa are on-scene at the Carp Airport after a small aircraft reportedly crashed at the site.
Ottawa Police Services said on Twitter that an aircraft has possibly crashed at the Carp Airport shortly after 1 p.m.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
Global News has reached out to the Carp Airport and other emergency services in the city for additional information.
The Carp Airport lies 25 minutes west of downtown Ottawa on Thomas Argue Road.
