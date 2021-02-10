Ottawa emergency crews attending reported small plane crash at Carp Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in Ottawa are on-scene at the Carp Airport after a small aircraft reportedly crashed at the site.

Ottawa Police Services said on Twitter that an aircraft has possibly crashed at the Carp Airport shortly after 1 p.m.

Emergency services are responding to reports of a small aircraft that possibly crash landed at the Carp Airport at approximately 1 p.m. No additional information available at this time. Please avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles. #ottnews #ottawa — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 10, 2021

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Global News has reached out to the Carp Airport and other emergency services in the city for additional information.

The Carp Airport lies 25 minutes west of downtown Ottawa on Thomas Argue Road.

