Peterborough man arrested at gun-point during knife-fight, stolen mail seized

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing multiple charges following an altercation involving a knife downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Aylmer and Charlotte streets for a report of two men involved in an altercation. One man — wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation — was allegedly brandishing a knife.

Police say an officer approached the fight and initiated a gun-point arrest, ordering the man with the knife to drop the weapon. The suspect complied, while the other man fled the area. He was later spoken to by police and released.

Clayton Anness, 36, from Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Fail to comply with a probation order on a lifetime ban on possessing a firearm, cross-bow restricted weapon, ammunition and explosive substance

During the arrest, Anness allegedly yelled, kicked a police cruiser door and attempted to spit on the arresting officer. He was additionally charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police also found Anness to be in possession of mail that did not belong to him. He was further charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and theft from mail.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

2:32 Peterborough police dealing with repeat offenders in East City Peterborough police dealing with repeat offenders in East City

Uptick in crime within Peterborough Previous Video Next Video