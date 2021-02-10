Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested at gun-point during knife-fight, stolen mail seized

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 12:39 pm
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces a long list of charges following an altercation with a knife on Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing multiple charges following an altercation involving a knife downtown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of Aylmer and Charlotte streets for a report of two men involved in an altercation. One man — wanted on a warrant for failing to comply with probation — was allegedly brandishing a knife.

Read more: Wanted Peterborough man flees officers, caught after ‘controlled bite’ by K9 dog: police

Police say an officer approached the fight and initiated a gun-point arrest, ordering the man with the knife to drop the weapon. The suspect complied, while the other man fled the area. He was later spoken to by police and released.

Clayton Anness, 36, from Peterborough, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Possession of a prohibited device
  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking
  • Fail to comply with a probation order on a lifetime ban on possessing a firearm, cross-bow restricted weapon, ammunition and explosive substance

During the arrest, Anness allegedly yelled, kicked a police cruiser door and attempted to spit on the arresting officer. He was additionally charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police also found Anness to be in possession of mail that did not belong to him. He was further charged with 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and theft from mail.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

