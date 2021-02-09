Wanted Peterborough man flees officers, caught after ‘controlled bite’ by K9 dog: police

A Peterborough man faces multiple charges following a police pursuit on Monday night.
Police say the accused was wanted on a warrant for robbery with violence, assault and failure to comply with a release order.
Around 10 p.m., an officer spotted the man’s vehicle in the area of Charlotte and Stewart streets and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, police allege the driver failed to stop until the vehicle was blocked in by two other police cruisers.
“One officer attempted to approach the vehicle and it started driving toward the officer, forcing them to jump out of the way,” police said.
The pursuit continued to Queen Elizabeth Public School on Barnado Avenue, where police say the vehicle hit a fence, prompting the driver to exit the vehicle and flee the area on foot.
During the search, police received a call from a nearby resident who reported an unknown man in their backyard. Officers and the K9 unit located the suspect in a backyard shed.
“The accused ignored calls to show his hands and K9 Isaac was deployed and gained control of the suspect with a controlled bite to the accused’s upper arm,” police said.
The accused was treated for the dog bite at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and released. The officer was not injured, police said.
Dallas Costain, 32, of Peterborough was charged with:
- flight from a police officer
- dangerous operation of a vehicle
- trespassing at night
- mischief under $5,000
- failure to comply with a release order
- careless driving
- driving while under suspension
- failing to stop at a stop sign
- speeding
- driving a motor vehicle without a validation sticker on the plate
During the arrest, officers said they found cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on the accused. He was additionally charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He was held in custody and will appear in court on Tuesday, police said.
