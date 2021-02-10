Teen injured in Brantford shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries after she was shot in central Brantford early Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at Waterloo and Pearl streets, according to detectives.

The victim was transported to Brantford General and later transferred to a regional trauma centre. Investigators say the girl is in stable condition.

Police are expected to remain at the scene for most of Wednesday.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 519-756-0113 ext. 2273 or 519-756-0113 ext. 2405.

Anonymous tips can be left with Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Active Investigation – BPS are investigating a gunshot wound which occurred overnight. Police presence in the area of Waterloo / Pearl Street expected for several hours. Updates to be provided once available. https://t.co/eSvp1FBKQw pic.twitter.com/dade9M4rxS — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 10, 2021