Crime

Teen injured in Brantford shooting: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Brantford officers seized 7,494 grams of cannabis, 244 grams of hash, a gram of suspected cocaine and a host of THS infused edibles including candies, brownies, moon rock, bits and bites and banana bread.
Brantford officers seized 7,494 grams of cannabis, 244 grams of hash, a gram of suspected cocaine and a host of THS infused edibles including candies, brownies, moon rock, bits and bites and banana bread. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 17-year-old girl has suffered serious injuries after she was shot in central Brantford early Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at Waterloo and Pearl streets, according to detectives.

The victim was transported to Brantford General and later transferred to a regional trauma centre. Investigators say the girl is in stable condition.

Read more: Shooting in Hamilton leaves one person injured, another in police custody

Police are expected to remain at the scene for most of Wednesday.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 519-756-0113 ext. 2273 or 519-756-0113 ext. 2405.

Anonymous tips can be left with Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

