Shooting in Hamilton leaves one person injured, another in police custody

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police say they have arrested a suspect following a shooting incident on the mountain Tuesday night.

According to police, a man was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to Milpond Place, near Rexford Drive, in the area of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Upper Sherman Avenue.

#HPS is investigating a shooting on #HamOnt mountain. One male transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 28 year-old-male from Hamilton has been arrested. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/FCx12Qxd8K — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 10, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

2:36 ‘He was a fantastic son’: Father of 23-year-old man fatally shot in Toronto reflects ‘He was a fantastic son’: Father of 23-year-old man fatally shot in Toronto reflects