Crime

Shooting in Hamilton leaves one person injured, another in police custody

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Hamilton police have made an arrest following a shooting in the city.
Hamilton police say they have arrested a suspect following a shooting incident on the mountain Tuesday night.

According to police, a man was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and a 28-year-old man has been arrested.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to Milpond Place, near Rexford Drive, in the area of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Upper Sherman Avenue.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

