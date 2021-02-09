Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in downtown Hamilton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Hamilton’s first homicide of 2021.

The arrest comes a little over a week after the body of Ethan MacCullouch, 35, was found by his landlord in his apartment above the old Happy Hourz Pub at the corner of MacNab and Vine streets in downtown Hamilton.

At the time, police said the “nature” of his death was immediately suspicious.

It’s now been revealed that MacCullouch died as the result of a stabbing.

Investigators say Malcolm Washington, 22, of Hamilton was arrested “without incident” at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Wilson Street.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say they have not recovered the murder weapon.

While no information has been released about a possible connection between Washington and MacCullouch, police say information from the public allowed them to “quickly” locate and charge the suspect.