Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder in downtown Hamilton homicide

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted February 9, 2021 4:28 pm
Ethan MacCullouch, 35, was the victim of Hamilton's first homicide of 2021.
Ethan MacCullouch, 35, was the victim of Hamilton's first homicide of 2021. Hamilton Police Service

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Hamilton’s first homicide of 2021.

The arrest comes a little over a week after the body of Ethan MacCullouch, 35, was found by his landlord in his apartment above the old Happy Hourz Pub at the corner of MacNab and Vine streets in downtown Hamilton.

At the time, police said the “nature” of his death was immediately suspicious.

It’s now been revealed that MacCullouch died as the result of a stabbing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police investigate Hamilton’s first homicide of 2021

Investigators say Malcolm Washington, 22, of Hamilton was arrested “without incident” at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Wilson Street.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s been charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say they have not recovered the murder weapon.

While no information has been released about a possible connection between Washington and MacCullouch, police say information from the public allowed them to “quickly” locate and charge the suspect.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton homicideHamilton murderdowntown hamilton homicideethan maccullouch
Flyers
More weekly flyers