Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 10

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Toronto police warn of taxi scam where suspects pose as driver and customer, cite COVID-19 concerns

Toronto police are warning the public about an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which it’s alleged the suspects use the fear of COVID-19 as a way to get a victim to provide their banking card.

Police said the scam involves the use of a fake taxi while a suspect poses as the driver and another poses as a customer.

Investigators alleged the fake customer approaches a victim asking them to use their debit card to pay for the taxi, claiming the driver won’t accept cash due to COVID-19.

Ontario government extends off-peak electricity rates to Feb. 22

In a news release issued Wednesday, officials said the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour, all day, will be in effect until Feb. 22 as the province continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Off-peak pricing will be automatically applied to electricity bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility, the government said.

Ontario projects $2.6B more in COVID-19 pandemic spending since fall budget

Ontario expects to spend an additional $2.6 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says that brings its one-time pandemic spending to $13.3 billion.

In its third quarter financial report released today, the province says the additional $2.6 billion will go towards creating a previously announced grant program for small business, and to support hospitals and long-term care homes.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,072 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

393 were in Toronto

196 were in Peel Region

125 were in York Region

21 were in Durham Region

28 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,072 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,072 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 281,566.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,596 as 41 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,709 from the previous day. The government said 52,504 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,683 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 15 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 200 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 394 active cases among long-term care residents and 568 active cases among staff — down by 65 cases and down by 83 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.