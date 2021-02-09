Menu

Canada

CAA Saskatchewan wait times up to 3 hours in some parts of the province

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 5:30 pm
CAA Saskatchewan said roadside assistance wait times are up to three hours depending on where you live in the province as the cold weather continues.
CAA Saskatchewan said roadside assistance wait times are up to three hours depending on where you live in the province as the cold weather continues. Credit / CAA Saskatchewan

It’s been a busy past few days for CAA Saskatchewan as frigid temperatures continue throughout the province.

CAA Saskatchewan responded to about 2,000 calls over the weekend, and from midnight Tuesday until about 1 p.m. it received nearly 1,400 calls of service.

“Primarily, the calls are for boosts or for tows. Those tows are for members requiring their vehicles to go to a garage for mechanical service,” said Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan’s director of communications.

Read more: Motorists asked to stay off highways amid southern Saskatchewan winter storm

The demand for service is increasing wait times across Saskatchewan. In Swift Current, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert, Niemczyk said wait times are about three hours.

Niemczyk said she can’t give a specific wait time in either Regina or Saskatoon.

“We cannot tell you when we’ll get there, but our trained professionals at our communications call center will let you know when help is on the way and we’ll keep those communication lines open with you,” Niemczyk said.

“We do thank all our members for their patience while you’re waiting for roadside to come and help you out.”

Read more: Southern Saskatchewan under a winter storm warning

Niemczyk tells people if they do get stranded to stay in their vehicles, as it does provide temporary shelter until help arrives.

While travelling in these cold conditions, she said it’s important to have a roadside assistance kit with you at all times.

“Make sure you have extra clothing. We’re talking parkas, mitts, toques, boots, non-perishable food, a mobile phone and a charger,” Niemczyk said. “Even blankets to keep you are warm while you are waiting.”

As for vehicle maintenance, Niemczyk said it’s important to plug in your vehicle and recommends doing so when the temperature hits about -15 C.

CAA Saskatchewan can be reached by phone at 1-800-564-6222 or through its App and website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherSaskatchewan NewsWinterPrince AlbertMoose JawExtreme ColdSwift CurrentCAACAA SaskatchewanRoadside Assistance.Call of ServiceRoadside Assistance Kit
