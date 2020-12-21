Snowfall warning issued for southern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says a strong low-pressure system tracking along the international border could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow by Tuesday evening.

Snow is expected to start falling Monday evening in the southwest and spread to the Manitoba border by Tuesday morning.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected through Tuesday evening centred along the Trans Canada Highway 1 corridor, according to Environment Canada.

Farther south, freezing rain or rain is possible due to the mild conditions before it changes to snow later on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said the system will also bring gusty northerly winds resulting in reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

The system will move out of the province late Tuesday evening.

