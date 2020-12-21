Menu

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for southern Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 9:10 am
Environment Canada says 10 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow is possible for southern Saskatchewan by Tuesday evening.
Environment Canada says 10 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow is possible for southern Saskatchewan by Tuesday evening. SkyTracker Weather

Southern Saskatchewan is under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says a strong low-pressure system tracking along the international border could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of heavy snow by Tuesday evening.

Read more: Saskatoon snow won’t be removed until January

Snow is expected to start falling Monday evening in the southwest and spread to the Manitoba border by Tuesday morning.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected through Tuesday evening centred along the Trans Canada Highway 1 corridor, according to Environment Canada.

Farther south, freezing rain or rain is possible due to the mild conditions before it changes to snow later on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said the system will also bring gusty northerly winds resulting in reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Click to play video 'Medic Minute: Tips to shovel snow safely' Medic Minute: Tips to shovel snow safely
Medic Minute: Tips to shovel snow safely – Nov 25, 2020

The latest road conditions can be found on Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline.

The system will move out of the province late Tuesday evening.

Download the SkyTracker weather app for the latest conditions and warnings.

