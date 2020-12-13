Giant green snow dragon created in Greenbryre area, two dragons in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Snovid, the giant blue snow dragon, now has a friend in Saskatoon.

Snovid Two, as some have called him, is bigger and greener than his mythical fire-breathing counterpart. This one was constructed in the Greenbryre neighbourhood just south of the city.

Mel Thompson is the maker of both creatures. She said she was contacted to come build the green dragon, which she agreed to. It took roughly a week to make, similar to her blue dragon. However, the green one is bigger.

“The (green one) is probably 30 feet long and that’s not including the curl in the tail,” said Thompson. “It’s (a big) dragon for a big house and yard.”

It’s made from snow, food colouring, water and a plastic leaves collector.

Thompson says it’s nice to see more snow creatures popping up around the city, including the giant snowman.

“I think it’s great. It feels like I’ve inspired some people to get out there and build some stuff. It’s really good to see. People don’t know who creative they are, until they build something.”

Thompson says she gets a lot of joy from seeing what others are creating around the city.

“It brightens my day a lot,” Thompson said. “It brings a smile to my face.”

Thompson says she is open to creating more snow creatures, weather and snow permitting.