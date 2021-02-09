Police rule death at Washmill Lake Dr. apartment building a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have ruled the death of a 26-year-old man on Sunday a homicide.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at an address in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Dr., in Halifax.

When they arrived, officers found a dead man in the hallway of the building.

Investigators originally categorized the death as suspicious but after an autopsy was carried out by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, the death has been ruled a homicide.

Police have now identified the 26-year-old as Brandon Polegato of Halifax.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remain on the scene of Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information about the homicide to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.