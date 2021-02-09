Coronavirus: 5 new deaths, lowest daily infections in over 3 months in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections in more than three months as it added five to its death toll on Tuesday.

There have been 346 coronavirus-related deaths in the province to date.

Four of the recently deceased were reported in the 80-plus age group from the north central (2), Saskatoon (1) and the south east (1) zones, according to a press release from the Saskatchewan government. The other was in their 60s and from far north west.

According to Tuesday’s update, there were 80 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 25,654. This is the lowest amount of new infections reported since Nov. 4, which had 36.

Health officials said 1,910 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday in Saskatchewan. Tests carried out now total 530,826 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 203, which is the lowest since Jan. 3, when it was 182.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (34), followed by north west (13), far north east (7), north central (7), central east (5), far north west (5), Regina (4), central west (2) as well as once each in north east and south central. Residence information is still pending for one new infection.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 206 patients with COVID-19 — 180 are receiving inpatient care and 26 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,026 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number since 1,928 were reported on Nov. 16.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 23,282 following 253 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

A total of 9,075 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone are expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery program at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

