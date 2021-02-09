Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged in child pornography investigation: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 2:44 pm
A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges.
A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges. Global News

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, on Feb. 3 officers executed a search warrant at a Peterborough residence where various electronics were located and seized.

Read more: 10 more child porn, child luring charges laid against Cavan Monaghan man, Peterborough police say

Darren Yeatman, 26, of Peterborough was arrested on Tuesday and charged with possession and accessing child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

