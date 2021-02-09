MOH considers imposing travel restrictions into Kingston by ordering ID checks

Kingston’s medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, has strong words for people considering coming to the Kingston region because of its new regional COVID-19 green status: essentially, they are not welcome.

“This green is for us. It’s for our community. And I, frankly, think we deserve it. But it’s not for anywhere else in Ontario that is not in green,” he said.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) is one of only three regions in Ontario that will be out of the province’s stay-at-home order Wednesday with the rest of the province, save the Greater Toronto Area, moving into the colour-coded system Feb. 16.

Moore said he’s greatly concerned that people from outside the region will flock to Kingston’s open bars, restaurants and services, and bring the virus with them.

Moore is so concerned that he said the health unit is considering issuing a public health order that would require businesses to ask for identification from customers and deny access to anyone who is not from the Kingston region.

“The travel limitations that we could impose could be for personal service settings, for bars and restaurants to only serve those from KFLA, for example, or those from a green zoned area,” he said.

He said as of right now, it’s within local businesses’ rights to ID people and refuse them service if they are from out of town.

This will not be the first course of action, but he said if travel starts to become an issue, or if variants of concern start to infiltrate the region through travel links, Moore said the health unit will start imposing restrictions the province so far has not.

“I don’t want to be too, too aggressive for an event that may not occur. But I also don’t want to be naïve to think that people won’t come here,” he said.

