Canada

Record year for agriculture exports from Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 1:20 pm
GrainsConnect Canada is building its first Canadian grain terminal in Maymont, Sask., one officials say can load a full train in under 10 hours.
Saskatchewan reported $16.9 billion in agricultural exports in 2020, up 31 per cent from 2019, and representing 55 per of total exports for the year. File

Record agriculture exports helped drive overall exports for Saskatchewan in 2020.

New figures released Tuesday by the province said Saskatchewan had $16.9 billion in agricultural exports last year, up 31 per cent from 2019.

Top exports were canola seed, non-durum wheat, lentils, canola oil and durum wheat.

Read more: Saskatchewan crop researchers receiving nearly $10M in government funding

Government officials said this brings the province closer to growing agri-food exports to $20 billion by 2030, part of Saskatchewan’s growth plan goals.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has hit all economies hard worldwide, but these export numbers are strong signs our province is in a positive position for economic recovery in 2021,” Saskatchewan Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a statement.

“With our world-class and growing export base, we have what the world wants and needs, and it will continue to drive investment and jobs for communities right across Saskatchewan.”

Read more: Manitoba grain farmers enjoying recent surge in prices

The government is also looking to increase its agriculture value-added revenue to $10 billion by 2030.

In 2020, that totalled $3.2 billion, led by canola oil, canola meal and processed oats.

“Saskatchewan producers grow safe, high-quality food that the world needs and our agriculture exporters remain committed to providing the world with these products,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a statement.

“I want to commend our producers on their hard work and resilience, which led to a new record in agri-food exports for 2020.”

Top export markets for Saskatchewan goods were the United States, China, Japan and India.

Agriculture exports made up 55 per cent of the 30.4 million total exports from the province in 2020, up 2.5 per cent from 2019.

Officials said there were also major increases in exports of farm and intermediate food products, forestry products, building and packaging materials, and industrial machinery, equipment and parts.

Saskatchewan News, Agriculture, Saskatchewan Government, Canola, Wheat, Exports, Pulse Crops, Agriculture Exports, Saskatchewan Agriculture, Saskatchewan Agriculture Exports
