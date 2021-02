Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says starting next week, anyone arriving in Canada by land will also need to show a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Trudeau says the new measure will kick in Feb. 15.

The government began requiring all people arriving in Canada by air to show a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test in early January.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

Advertisement