Man facing attempted murder charge in Ingersoll, Ont., shooting

Oxford County OPP say a man is in custody facing charges including attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident near downtown Ingersoll, Ont., over the weekend.

The investigation began Sunday after police were called to Thames Street South shortly after noon.

Police said the owner of a pickup truck was working at a business when he saw a man in his vehicle.

An argument turned physical, and the suspect used a firearm to shoot the victim before taking off in his truck, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect then crashed into another vehicle at the corner of Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 in Norfolk County, police said.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help, but police said the suspect brandished his firearm, stole their vehicle, and drove off.

On Tuesday, police announced that Forest Reginald Whitlow, 27, of Six Nations of the Grand River is charged with attempted murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm, dangerous driving, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and arson.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the community, media outlets and the officers with the Branford Police Service and Six Nations Police Service that assisted in bringing this incident to a successful resolution,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.