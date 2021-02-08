Suspect wanted on attempted murder warrant in Lindsay arrested: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder last November turned himself in to police in Lindsay, Ont., on Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 16, 2020, following an investigation into a stabbing on Nov. 11. A 25-year-old victim was found with stab wounds at a William Street North residence and was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was arrested the day of the incident and charged with assault with a weapon. A second suspect, Dylan Carson Moffatt, 19, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with attempted murder. A warrant was issued for a third suspect.

Police say on Friday, the man turned himself in to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Samuel Alex Riberio, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing on Saturday, police said.