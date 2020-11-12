Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay man charged after stabbing at residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 2:06 pm
A Lindsay man has been charged after police found a stab victim at a residence.
A Lindsay man has been charged after police found a stab victim at a residence. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following a stabbing at a residence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 p.m. police responded to reports of an assault at a William Street North residence.

Police say officers found a 25-year-old man with stab wounds. The victim was first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital and then later to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Ottawa’s Chinatown

The investigation led to the arrest of one suspect.

Mark McCrae, 51, of Lindsay has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault, failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Donaldson at 705-324-5252 or email, or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video 'Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton' Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton
Police investigate homicide in downtown Hamilton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultStabbingCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayLindsay crimeLindsay stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers