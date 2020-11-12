Lindsay man charged after stabbing at residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following a stabbing at a residence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:30 p.m. police responded to reports of an assault at a William Street North residence.

Police say officers found a 25-year-old man with stab wounds. The victim was first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital and then later to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of one suspect.

Mark McCrae, 51, of Lindsay has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault, failing to comply with the conditions of his undertaking and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in Lindsay court on Thursday.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Donaldson at 705-324-5252 or email, or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

