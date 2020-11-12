Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Ottawa’s Chinatown

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have taken a man into custody in relation to a suspected homicide in Chinatown on Wednesday evening.

The local homicide unit said police found a 42-year-old man, who had been stabbed, in the 1-100 block of Eccles Street at around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was later pronounced dead, police say.

Police say one man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

