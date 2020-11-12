Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Ottawa’s Chinatown

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 9:57 am
Ottawa police say a 42-year-old man was killed in Chinatown on Wednesday night.
Ottawa police say a 42-year-old man was killed in Chinatown on Wednesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police have taken a man into custody in relation to a suspected homicide in Chinatown on Wednesday evening.

The local homicide unit said police found a 42-year-old man, who had been stabbed, in the 1-100 block of Eccles Street at around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: OPP issue shelter-in-place order issued for armed and dangerous person south of Kaladar, Ont.

The victim was later pronounced dead, police say.

Trending Stories

Police say one man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Click to play video 'Police are asking for help to solve a murder' Police are asking for help to solve a murder
Police are asking for help to solve a murder
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa homicideOttawa StabbingChinatown stabbingman killed chinatownOttawa chinatown
Flyers
More weekly flyers