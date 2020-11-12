Shelter in place order issued for armed and dangerous person south of Kaladar, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are asking those in the Kaladar, Ont., area to shelter in place due to what they say is a dangerous armed person at large.

Police have closed Highway 41 near Raccoon Lake Trail due to the police investigation.

Police tweeted Thursday morning that an armed and dangerous person is currently in the area of Highway 41 between Otter Road and Delyea Road.

OPP have ordered hunters in the area to stay away. Anyone with friends and family hunting in the area is being asked to contact them immediately.

UPDATE: OPP is investigating armed and dangerous person in the area surrounding Hwy 41, between Otter Rd and Delyea Rd., Please shelter in place of safety until further notice. @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 12, 2020