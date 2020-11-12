Menu

Shelter in place order issued for armed and dangerous person south of Kaladar, Ont.: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP are asking people to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' on Highway 41 south of Kaladar, Ont.
OPP are asking people to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' on Highway 41 south of Kaladar, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP are asking those in the Kaladar, Ont., area to shelter in place due to what they say is a dangerous armed person at large.

Police have closed Highway 41 near Raccoon Lake Trail due to the police investigation.

Police tweeted Thursday morning that an armed and dangerous person is currently in the area of Highway 41 between Otter Road and Delyea Road.

OPP have ordered hunters in the area to stay away. Anyone with friends and family hunting in the area is being asked to contact them immediately.

