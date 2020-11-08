OPP issue public safety warning after 1 dead, ‘armed’ suspect on the loose in Lambton County

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County OPP say one person is dead and they’re now hunting down a suspect.

OPP say it responded to an incident along with Anishinabek Police Service Sunday on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the death was released.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a black sedan with tinted windows, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

OPP are urging anyone who may know the whereabouts of 26-year-old Evan Wolfe of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation to call 911 immediately and to not approach them.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP or the Anishinabek Police Service at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

