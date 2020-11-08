Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

OPP issue public safety warning after 1 dead, ‘armed’ suspect on the loose in Lambton County

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2020 6:36 pm
Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a black sedan with tinted windows, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Lambton County OPP say one person is dead and they’re now hunting down a suspect.

OPP say it responded to an incident along with Anishinabek Police Service Sunday on Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about the death was released.

Read more: Huron County OPP say fake officer pulled over woman near Goderich, Ont.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a black sedan with tinted windows, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

OPP are urging anyone who may know the whereabouts of 26-year-old Evan Wolfe of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation to call 911 immediately and to not approach them.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lambton County OPP or the Anishinabek Police Service at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

