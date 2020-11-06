Huron County OPP say fake officer pulled over woman near Goderich, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man allegedly posed as a police officer while pulling a woman over just north of Goderich, Ont., last weekend, Huron County OPP said.

Police said the victim was southbound on Lucknow Line between Dungannon and Carlow when she was pulled over by a vehicle with blue and red flashing lights.

A man approached the vehicle and began asking questions that made the driver uncomfortable and suspicious of the exchange, according to police.

The woman stayed in her car and contacted police to report the incident.

Police described the suspect as being around five feet nine inches tall with a slender build. He has dark, short hair with some scruffy facial hair. They said he was dressed in “cargo pants, a cheap-looking tactical vest with no duty belt, a short-sleeve dark T-shirt with ‘Police’ written in white or grey lettering.”

He was said to be driving a sport utility vehicle (SUV), dark in colour, possibly grey, navy or black with a light bar on top.

OPP says citizens are allowed to ask officers to show their badges and warrant cards.

“Some officers and off-duty officers may not be wearing uniforms but they will be able to provide you with the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank, and produce a badge and warrant card without delay,” they noted.

Police say motorists who believe they have been pulled over by a fake officer should not leave their vehicle, lock their doors and call 911.

They should also write down a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle if possible

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).