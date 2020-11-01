Suspicious fire destroys Middlesex County church: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex OPP say no injuries were reported after a church went up in flames Sunday morning.

Police say they responded around 6:17 a.m. along with the Chippewa Fire Department to a structure fire at the St. Andrew’s Anglican Church located at 81 Chippewa Rd. in Muncey.

Fire crews were able to eventually control the blaze, but police say the church has been deemed to be a complete loss.

The Middlesex County OPP major crime unit has been asked to assist with the investigation and will work with the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

