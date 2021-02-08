OPP searching for suspect after Ingersoll shooting

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital, and a suspect remains at large, following a shooting near downtown Ingersoll.

OPP officers responded to the scene near Thames Street South shortly after noon Sunday.

The owner of a pick-up truck was working at a business when he saw a man in his vehicle.

An argument turned physical, and the suspect used a firearm to shoot the victim before taking off in his truck, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

#OPP searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a firearm was discharged sending a person to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Updates will be provided when new info becomes available. @OxfordCounty @NorfolkCountyCA #OxfordOPP #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/Oh0VoRzqdU — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 7, 2021

The suspect then crashed into another vehicle at the corner of Cockshutt Road and Concession 2 in Norfolk County, police said.

A Good Samaritan stopped to help, but police said the suspect brandished his firearm, stole their vehicle, and drove off.

Police said the stolen white Dodge Ram was eventually recovered, but the suspect remains at large.

He’s described as white, between 30 to 40 years old, around five feet seven inches and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds, with a pock-marked face and sunken cheeks, dark eyes, a goatee and brown, unkempt hair.

Police consider him armed and dangerous and warn people not to approach him if they see him — call 911 instead.

Anyone with information or relevant surveillance footage is urged to call police or Crimestoppers.