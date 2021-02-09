Ontario reports just over 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,022 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 280,494.

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 1,265 new infections. On Sunday, 1,484 new cases were recorded and 1,388 on Saturday.

“Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel and 128 in York Region,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in Tuesday’s provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,555, as 17 more deaths were reported.

Officials have included a section for confirmed variant cases and have listed 227 U.K. variant (B.1.1.7) cases and three South African variant (B.1.351) detected so far in the province. Late Sunday afternoon, the first-known Brazilian COVID-19 variant case was detected by Toronto Public Health.

Meanwhile, 259,991 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,388 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 13,948 — down from the previous day when it was 14,331, and down from last Tuesday at 17,451.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,367, slightly up from yesterday at 1,327, but down from last week at 1,746 — showing a downward trend in new cases.

Ontario reported 909 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by eight from the previous day), with 318 patients in an intensive care unit (down by 17) and 223 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

Ontario is reporting 1,022 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 30,800 tests completed. Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 250 in Peel and 128 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 398,633 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 9, 2021

The government said 30,798 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 33,273 tests awaiting results. A total of 10,085,123 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 3.3 per cent, down from Monday when it was 4.4 per cent, and down from a week ago at 4.6 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the province has administered 398,633 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 12,462 in the last day. There are 115,529 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the only vaccines currently approved in Canada, require two shots.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

137,287 people are male — an increase of 512 cases.

141,561 people are female — an increase of 507 cases.

36,701 people are 19 and under — an increase of 119 cases.

102,531 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 382 cases.

81,117 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 301 cases.

40,552 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 182 cases.

19,541 people are 80 and over — an increase of 38 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 27

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 253

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,776

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,496

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,668 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is a decrease of one death. A decrease in death counts can be the result of new, updated information.

Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 205 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of eight from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 459 active cases among long-term care residents and 651 active cases among staff — down by 35 cases and down by 35 cases, respectively, in the last day.

