Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Tracking the COVID-19 variants in B.C.' Tracking the COVID-19 variants in B.C.
Provincial health officials are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 variants in B.C., which have been detected in 28 cases since Dec. 1. Keith Baldrey reports.

B.C. health officials will report three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,246.

Read more: Coronavirus — B.C.’s ban on social gatherings and events extended until further notice

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also extended COVID-19 health orders banning social gatherings and events in the province until further notice amid concerns about new variants of the coronavirus.

The restrictions were extended even as COVID-19 modelling data showed an improved case trendline.

Read more: B.C. bars warned of inspection blitz amid fears of superspreader Super Bowl

“We need to protect the progress we have made,” Henry said. “We need to use this time to buy ourselves more time.”

— With files from Simon Little, Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

