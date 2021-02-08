B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will report three days of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,246.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also extended COVID-19 health orders banning social gatherings and events in the province until further notice amid concerns about new variants of the coronavirus.

The restrictions were extended even as COVID-19 modelling data showed an improved case trendline.

“We need to protect the progress we have made,” Henry said. “We need to use this time to buy ourselves more time.”

— With files from Simon Little, Amy Judd and The Canadian Press