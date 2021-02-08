New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, awaits results for another suspected variant case

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily case count since New Year’s Day.

According to Russell, both of the cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

She also addressed restrictions impacting rotational workers at the briefing on the coronavirus, saying she’s aware they’ve created difficulty.

“I assure you these measures are necessary,” Russell said, pointing to the risks of COVID-19 variants in other parts of Canada.

Looking ahead to March break, Russell is asking families to keep travels and activities within their public health zone — and within their bubbles.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, who was also at the briefing, confirmed that cabinet has accepted Public Health’s advice and at midnight tonight Zone 4 will be moved out of lockdown and into red, and Zone 1(Moncton region) out of red and into orange.

Shephard said the province is waiting for the results of another suspected variant case.

On Feb. 2, New Brunswick health officials reported three cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.

Later that week, a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the variant also tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,346. Since Sunday, 23 people have recovered for a total of 1,143 recoveries.

The province said there have been 20 deaths, and the number of active cases is 182.

Seven patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.

On Sunday, 789 tests were conducted for a total of 210,917.

