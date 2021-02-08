Menu

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani on revisiting her past ‘selves’ and her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton

By Staff Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 11:55 am
Click to play video 'Gwen Stefani talks about her new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’' Gwen Stefani talks about her new single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’
Gwen Stefani joined 'The Morning Show' to talk about her latest single ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself,’ her iconic music video looks and planning her upcoming wedding with country singer Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be getting married — soon, it seems — but they’re still learning things about each other, and that includes some of their songs.

For example, Shelton, a talented musician who (according to Stefani) is constantly singing songs to her, has only just learned No Doubt classic Don’t Speak. They’re now available for duets, Stefani joked in an interview with The Morning Show hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets massive pink diamond pierced in his forehead

The iconic singer also discussed her latest single Let Me Re-Introduce Myself, which features a music video showcasing all of Stefani’s various styles through the years. Interestingly, it was Shelton who came up with the idea for the fun video.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was so fun. It was weird,” Stefani said about shooting the video. “It made me reflect on those different versions and time periods, and now I could be someone’s Halloween costume.”

(Watch the interview with ‘The Morning Show’ hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn McKenzie, top.)

Blake SheltonGwen Stefanigwen stefani blake sheltonGwen Stefani Weddinggwen stefani interviewgwen stefani looksgwen stefani songgwen stefani style
