Gwen Stefani on revisiting her past ‘selves’ and her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may be getting married — soon, it seems — but they’re still learning things about each other, and that includes some of their songs.

For example, Shelton, a talented musician who (according to Stefani) is constantly singing songs to her, has only just learned No Doubt classic Don’t Speak. They’re now available for duets, Stefani joked in an interview with The Morning Show hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn Mackenzie.

The iconic singer also discussed her latest single Let Me Re-Introduce Myself, which features a music video showcasing all of Stefani’s various styles through the years. Interestingly, it was Shelton who came up with the idea for the fun video.

“It was so fun. It was weird,” Stefani said about shooting the video. “It made me reflect on those different versions and time periods, and now I could be someone’s Halloween costume.”

(Watch the interview with ‘The Morning Show’ hosts Jeff McArthur and Carolyn McKenzie, top.)