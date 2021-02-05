Rapper Lil Uzi Vert gets massive pink diamond pierced in his forehead

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert (real name: Symere Bysil Woods) has added some new shine to his look — and it’s in the form of a massive pink diamond that he apparently had pierced into his forehead.

The two-time Grammy nominee claimed that he’s been paying for the diamond piercing since 2017. His friend CEO Slow said on his Instagram Story that the jaw-dropping stone cost US$24 million.

“Beauty is pain,” the 26-year-old Woods posted to his Instagram account, accompanied by a brief video of him showing off the adornment.

In a tweet, the rapper said that the stone is “10 almost 11 carats.”

Woods first publicly mentioned his plans to get the piercing last weekend.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

It’s unclear from his tweet who “Elliot” is.

Fans and social-media users reacted to the piercing, with some saying it reminded them of Marvel character Vision, and others pointed out that it didn’t appear to be centred.

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

“OK, we good,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Woods’ second album, Eternal Atake, was released last year in March.