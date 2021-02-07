Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 7

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 7, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video 'Ontario to announce loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions' Ontario to announce loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's stay-at-home order and state of emergency over COVID-19 are due to expire next week. Plans are underway to gradually reopen parts of the province, but officials fear this weekend's Super Bowl excitement could kick off a spike in new cases. Mike Le Couteur reports.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Expanded eligibility for emergency child care for essential workers in Toronto, Peel and York regions

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Sunday that more essential workers in Toronto, Peel and York regions will be eligible for emergency child care for much of this upcoming work week.

Lecce said beginning Tuesday, more workers, including those in construction working on essential projects and transit workers who are unable to work remotely, will be eligible for child care at no cost.

“While students in many parts of the province are returning or have returned to in-person learning, students in Toronto, York Region and Peel will be returning to class one week later, on Feb. 16,” Lecce said in a statement.

“During this period of remote learning, our government is supporting these key workers by ensuring their children are well cared for.”

Access to the emergency child care will end on Friday ahead of the return to class.

New Vaughan hospital accepts first patient

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital has accepted its first patient.

The hospital will initially be dedicated to alleviating the pressures other hospitals are facing in the Greater Toronto Area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As the first newly built hospital in 30 years to add net new capacity, this is an exciting milestone for the community and the province,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,489 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

  • 517 were in Toronto
  • 261 were in Peel Region
  • 121 were in York Region
  • 50 were in Durham Region
  • 61 were in Halton Region
Click to play video 'Focus Ontario: Back to School' Focus Ontario: Back to School
Focus Ontario: Back to School

Ontario reports 1,489 new cases, 22 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,489 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 278,207.

Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,505.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.8 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent, and is down from last Sunday’s report when it was 3.7 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 926 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 95), with 335 in intensive care (up by 10), 233 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

Read more: Ontario reports 1,489 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths

Just over 6,500 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 379,184 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 6,518.

So far, 101,744 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Greater Toronto Area
