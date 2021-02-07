Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Expanded eligibility for emergency child care for essential workers in Toronto, Peel and York regions

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Sunday that more essential workers in Toronto, Peel and York regions will be eligible for emergency child care for much of this upcoming work week.

Lecce said beginning Tuesday, more workers, including those in construction working on essential projects and transit workers who are unable to work remotely, will be eligible for child care at no cost.

“While students in many parts of the province are returning or have returned to in-person learning, students in Toronto, York Region and Peel will be returning to class one week later, on Feb. 16,” Lecce said in a statement.

“During this period of remote learning, our government is supporting these key workers by ensuring their children are well cared for.”

Access to the emergency child care will end on Friday ahead of the return to class.

New Vaughan hospital accepts first patient

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital has accepted its first patient.

The hospital will initially be dedicated to alleviating the pressures other hospitals are facing in the Greater Toronto Area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the first newly built hospital in 30 years to add net new capacity, this is an exciting milestone for the community and the province,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Congratulations @MackenzieHealth on opening Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital! As the first newly built hospital in 30 years to add net new capacity, this is an exciting milestone for the community and the province. Thank you for your incredible contribution to our #COVID19 response. https://t.co/56oMU66Klb — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 7, 2021

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,489 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

517 were in Toronto

261 were in Peel Region

121 were in York Region

50 were in Durham Region

61 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,489 new cases, 22 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,489 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 278,207.

Twenty-two additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,505.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.8 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.6 per cent, and is down from last Sunday’s report when it was 3.7 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 926 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 95), with 335 in intensive care (up by 10), 233 of whom are on a ventilator (up by five).

Just over 6,500 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 379,184 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 6,518.

So far, 101,744 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.