Canada

Coronavirus: Canada has now surpassed 800K cases of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2021 7:42 pm
Canada has recorded more than 800,000 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the global pandemic.

The national tally crossed the disheartening threshold on Saturday, led by daily reports from Quebec and Ontario that added 1,204 and 1,388 respectively to the national count.

Read more: Senior Liberal staffers discussed withholding details about COVID-19 response: Internal emails

Federal government data shows Canada has logged 801,057 total infections and 20,702 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

It took three weeks for Canada to add another 100,000 cases to its overall total, with the government reporting just over 700,000 diagnoses on Jan. 16.

The pace of new infections has slowed during that time, prompting the country’s top doctor to describe new case trends as heading in the right direction.

But Dr. Theresa Tam says the emergence of new virus variants, some of which are believed to be more contagious, means Canadians must still be vigilant about maintaining protective measures to discourage further spread.

More coming.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
