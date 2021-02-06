2 dead, 3 injured after ‘significant incident’ in East Gwillimbury: officials

Officials say two people are dead and three others are injured after a “significant incident” in East Gwillimbury on Saturday.
A tweet posted to the York police Twitter account said the incident happened in the area of Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent — a residential neighbourhood in Mount Albert.
“There will be a significant police presence in the area for this ongoing investigation,” the tweet read.
A York Region spokesperson told Global News two people died at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.
Further information about the victims wasn’t immediately available.
More to come.
