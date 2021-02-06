Menu

Crime

2 dead, 3 injured after ‘significant incident’ in East Gwillimbury: officials

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police say they're investigating a "significant incident" in East Gwillimbury. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say two people are dead and three others are injured after a “significant incident” in East Gwillimbury on Saturday.

A tweet posted to the York police Twitter account said the incident happened in the area of Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent — a residential neighbourhood in Mount Albert.

“There will be a significant police presence in the area for this ongoing investigation,” the tweet read.

A York Region spokesperson told Global News two people died at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

Further information about the victims wasn’t immediately available.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

 

