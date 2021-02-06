Menu

Crime

Police release photo of suspect in armed Abbotsford bank robbery

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 3:00 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact Abbotsford police.
Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact Abbotsford police. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are making a public appeal for tips to help crack a bank robbery case.

Investigators say a masked man entered the Bank of Montreal branch at 3122 Mt. Lehman Rd. on Jan. 30, where he produced a gun and demanded cash from a teller.

Police said the teller complied and the man fled. No one was hurt in the robbery.

On Thursday, investigators released a CCTV image of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

He was wearing a black coat, light blue jeans, brown shoes, a black toque and a mask covering his mouth and nose.

Anyone who was in the area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. the day of the robbery and saw someone matching the description, or who has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

