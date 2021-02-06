New Brunswick reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 12 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

There have now been 20 total deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

In a press release, health officials confirmed that both deaths occurred in the Edmundston region.

One of the deaths is an individual between 80 and 89 who died on Saturday and was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston that has experienced an outbreak of the virus.

The other death is an individual between 60 and 69. No further details were made available.

“On behalf of all of New Brunswickers, Marcia and I offer our sincere condolences to these families and their friends,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a press release.

“I encourage everyone to keep these people in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We continue to have challenges in the daily case counts, but the trends are improving. Our success depends upon every individual being on guard and following Public Health measures. Our goal is to keep the virus contained and to keep one another safe and healthy.”

The province also announced 12 new cases of the virus on Saturday, combined with 17 additional recoveries from Friday, there are now 221 active cases.

Of the new cases reported on Saturday, one is in the Fredericton region: an individual between the ages of 50 and 59.

There are 10 new cases in the Edmundston region: an individual 19 years old or younger; an individual between the ages of 20 and 29; two people between the ages of 30 and 39; an individual between the ages of 40 and 49; an individual between the ages of 50 and 59; an individual between 70 and 79; and two people 90 years old or older.

There is one new case in the Bathurst region: an individual between 50 and 59.

New Brunswickers urged not to hold Super Bowl parties

The deaths come only two days after Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, said that Super Bowl weekend, typically filled with parties and group gatherings, must be different this year in order to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

She said health officials would prefer no one hold a Super Bowl party but knows that is unrealistic and urged residents to limit social interactions as much as possible.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,337 cases since the pandemic began, of which 1,095 people have recovered.

Eight people are in the hospital of which two are in intensive care.

The province completed 1,196 COVID-19 tests on Friday bumping the province’s total number of completed tests to 208,934.

Possible 4th case of COVID-19 variant

Health officials confirmed on Friday that the close contact of an individual who tested positive for the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is suspected they have the variant as well,” Bruce Macfarlane, a spokesperson for the Department of Health, said in a statement.

A sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmation.

Until they can be sure whether or not the infection involves B.1.1.7., New Brunswick health officials say the individual is being treated as if they have the variant, which is much easier to spread than the regular virus.

Moncton, Edmundston COVID-19 restrictions remain

The Moncton region has been operating in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 response plan since Jan. 19 while the Edmundston region has been under a full lockdown since Jan. 23.

All other regions remain in the orange phase of the province’s pandemic plan.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said Thursday that the province will likely reassess on Monday whether the Moncton and Edmundston regions can have COVID-19 restrictions relaxed.

The province also issued an exposure warning on Saturday.

New Brunswick officials say a potential exposure occurred at the Atlantic Superstore at 577 Victoria St., on Edmundston from Jan. 22 to Feb 5., during all operating hours.

Health officials say exposure warnings are issued when they cannot be certain who was exposed to the virus at a specific location.

New Brunswick officials say individuals who were at the location but do not have COVID-19 symptoms should continue to self-monitor for symptoms and follow public health guidelines.

Should symptoms develop they are urged to self-isolate and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to get tested.