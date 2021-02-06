Halifax police investigate after man offers youth a ride

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man invited a child he did not know for a ride in his car on Friday.

Police say officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near Basinview Drive and Madison Drive at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The caller reported that a man in a van had pulled up alongside a youth and asked him to get in the vehicle.

The boy did not know the man and instead ran to a nearby home for help.

Police say the man drove away in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, clean-shaven with short blond hair and a deep voice.

His vehicle is described by police as a rusted older model Ford van, gold in colour.

Officers say the youth did the right thing by refusing to get into the vehicle, leaving the area and telling a trusted adult about the incident.

Police are asking the man, anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area to call the police or to contact Crime Stoppers.

