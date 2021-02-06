Halifax police investigate after man offers youth a ride

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man invited a child he did not know for a ride in his car on Friday.
Police say officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near Basinview Drive and Madison Drive at approximately 5:15 p.m.
The caller reported that a man in a van had pulled up alongside a youth and asked him to get in the vehicle.
The boy did not know the man and instead ran to a nearby home for help.
Police say the man drove away in an unknown direction.
The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, clean-shaven with short blond hair and a deep voice.
His vehicle is described by police as a rusted older model Ford van, gold in colour.
Officers say the youth did the right thing by refusing to get into the vehicle, leaving the area and telling a trusted adult about the incident.
Police are asking the man, anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area to call the police or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Comments