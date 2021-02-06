Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate after man offers youth a ride

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 6, 2021 11:31 am
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man invited a child he did not know for a ride in his car on Friday.

Police say officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances near Basinview Drive and Madison Drive at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Read more: Police look to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault near Halifax high school

The caller reported that a man in a van had pulled up alongside a youth and asked him to get in the vehicle.

The boy did not know the man and instead ran to a nearby home for help.

Police say the man drove away in an unknown direction.

The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, clean-shaven with short blond hair and a deep voice.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Halifax police arrest suspect connected to string of robberies Friday

His vehicle is described by police as a rusted older model Ford van, gold in colour.

Officers say the youth did the right thing by refusing to get into the vehicle, leaving the area and telling a trusted adult about the incident.

Police are asking the man, anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area to call the police or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video 'Predators could be playing online games with your child' Predators could be playing online games with your child
Predators could be playing online games with your child – Aug 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeChild LuringChild AbductionSuspicious vanattempted luringman in a vanman offers child a ride
Flyers
More weekly flyers