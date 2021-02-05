Halifax police arrest suspect connected to string of robberies Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies that were carried out Friday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Roots Store on Spring Garden Road.

A man allegedly entered the store, demanded cash and told workers he had a knife. He then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

Police say a short time later they were notified of two other attempted robberies. One occurred at the CIBC at 5527 Spring Garden Rd., and another at Totally Raw Dog Food at 5525 Spring Garden Rd. in Halifax.

Read more: Police look to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault near Halifax high school

Story continues below advertisement

In both incidents, a man allegedly came into the building, demanded cash but then left on foot without obtaining money.

No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported. In those incidents, no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.

At 4:35 p.m., a fourth robbery was reported to police, this time at Moffatt’s Pharmacy located at 2751 Gladston St. in Halifax.

A man allegedly came into the store, demanded cash and said he had a gun.

The man then left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Once again, no weapon was spotted and no injuries were reported.

Police say their suspect in all four robberies had the same description, a man in his late 40s who was approximately five-feet-six-inches tall and balding.

At 5:40 p.m., police located and arrested the man without incident at the intersection of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets.

The man, a resident of Halifax, is being held for court.

Police say he’ll be facing charges of robbery, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information on the robberies or video from the area where they occurred are asked to call police or to contact Crime Stoppers.

1:54 Halifax police to equip officers with body cameras Halifax police to equip officers with body cameras – Dec 14, 2020