Police seek help in identifying Halifax-area car theft suspects

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying suspects connected with two January incidents in which multiple vehicles were reported stolen in Dartmouth.

At around midnight on Jan. 23, three suspects broke into Master Tech Auto store at 370 Windmill Rd. in Halifax, police said.

“The suspects took a number of vehicle keys and then drove away in three stolen vehicles,” Halifax Regional Police said in a release.

On Jan. 31, four suspects broke into Capital Auto at 294 Windmill Rd., took a number of keys and drove away in four stolen cars, police said.

“Investigators believe that the same suspects are involved in both incidents,” HRP said.

In the first incident, the suspects are described as the following:

Suspect 1: wearing a black hooded sweater/jacket, black pants, white Nike shoes and white gloves.

Suspect 2: wearing a grey “Ecko” hooded jacket, black Puma track pants, black Nike shoes and red gloves.

Suspect 3: wearing a grey hooded jacket, black track pants (tucked into socks), white socks and black shoes.

At approximately midnight on January 23, three suspects broke into Master Tech Auto located at 370 Windmill Road. Halifax Regional Police

In the second incident, the suspects are described as the following:

Suspect 1: dark hair, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Suspect 2: wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants with white lettering and white sneakers.

Suspect 3: wearing a grey hooded jacket, black track pants and white sneakers.

Suspect 4: wearing a grey hooded jacket, black track pants and white sneakers.

At approximately midnight on Jan. 31, four suspects broke into Capital Auto located at 294 Windmill Road. Halifax Regional Police

Police ask anyone with information on either incident or video from the area to contact police.

