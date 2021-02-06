Liberals to choose new leader, who will become the 29th premier of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party will choose a new leader and the next premier of the province on Saturday.

It’s the culmination of a decision by Premier Stephen McNeil last summer to announce his sudden retirement after 17 years in politics. He’s served as premier since 2013.

About 8,100 party delegates have been voting since Monday for their choice among a slate of three former McNeil cabinet ministers — Iain Rankin, Randy Delorey and Labi Kousoulis — with the winner to be determined during a virtual convention in Halifax Saturday evening.

Some political observers have commented that the online leadership campaign has flown under the public’s radar because people are for the most part focused on their own lives and on dealing with the pandemic.

Delorey, 42, has held the environment, finance and health portfolios and is touting his experience in the cabinet positions saying they will assist him in navigating the province’s post-pandemic recovery.

Rankin, 37, a former minister of lands and forestry, has highlighted his youth and has committed to having 80 per cent of Nova Scotia’s energy come from renewable sources by 2030.

Kousoulis, 49, says the strength of his candidacy lies in his extensive business experience. He has pledged $60 million in tax relief to help the small business sector get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nova Scotia Liberal part said that as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 91 per cent of Liberal delegates had voted.

“On behalf of the Board of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, I’d like to thank our three fantastic candidates who have risen to the moment during these unprecedented times. Over these past four months, they have been working tirelessly to engage with Nova Scotians across the Province. Our Party is stronger because of their hard work,” said Dr. Joseph Khoury, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, in a press release Friday evening.

The convention is set to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.

A tribute to McNeil is scheduled to air at 5:50 p.m., while the results of the first ballot will be presented at 6:30 p.m.

If a second ballot is needed then those results are scheduled to be presented at 5:45 p.m.

A speech by the incoming leader, and the man who will become the 29th premier of Nova Scotia, will follow.

McNeil told reporters Friday that until his new successor is sworn in he will continue to assume the premier’s responsibilities.

A swearing-in date for the next premier has not been announced.

During his time as premier, McNeil gained a reputation as a fiscal conservative and won back-to-back majority governments in 2013 and 2017.

His government passed five consecutive balanced budgets and McNeil said his style of fiscal management made it possible to invest in areas such as health and education.

However, he was often derided for his battle to rein in public sector wages.

Whoever is chosen leader will have a short period of time before heading into the next provincial election.

Nova Scotia is the only province without fixed election dates but Elections Nova Scotia says the spring of 2022 is the latest possible period the 41st provincial election can be held.

–With files from The Canadian Press