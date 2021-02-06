Fredericton ‘mompreneur’ hopes to take her business national with win at upcoming pitch competition

Send this page to someone via email

During a year of hardship for many families, a national pitch competition is helping to support entrepreneurship among moms who are affected by COVID-19.

“Moms are really facing a lot of challenges — lack of time, money, resources, and of course, recently child care,” said Anna Sinclair, CEO of Total Mom Inc., who is putting on the competition, known as Canada’s Total Mom Pitch Competition.

More than 700 moms submitted two-minute videos pitching their business.

Then a group of judges and almost 6,000 people voted online for the top five Canadian semi-finalists.

Fredericton-based ‘mompreneur‘ Stefanie Loukes is one of those women.

Rabbittown Beverage Company is a Fredericton based company that sells cold brewed teas.

The mother of four-year-old twins launched Rabbittown Beverage Co., just before the pandemic. The company makes organic cold-brew tea by mixing fresh fruit and fresh herbs.

Loukes started the company on a food truck and says the pitch competition is an opportunity that will help her take the business to national level.

The winner of the competition will get $10,000 in cash and $20,000 for their business — something that will go a long way for Loukes.

“There’s a lot of marketing things we need to invest in, some equipment investments, licensing to be able to export.”

For now, her products are sold in local markets and restaurants.

Monks and Jonesie is a restaurant in Fredericton and serves the teas.

“When we got to try it we loved it and we brought it right in and our customers love it, too,” said Mike Jones, the restaurant’s co-owner.

“We pair it a lot with alcohol and we do some really great craft cocktails.” Tweet This

The final pitch event is set for March 15.

Mompreneurs from across Canada can tune in, get advice and also win money to help grow their business.

Sinclair says the goal is to assist women to achieve economic success and independence.

“We need to recover as an economy, we need to recover as women and we need to get back on top,” she said.

Loukes says she’s to take her business to the next level.

“There’s a whole bunch of connections that you can make and you can see us pitch and be terrified and excited at the same time,” said Loukes.