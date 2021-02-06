Menu

Features

Fredericton ‘mompreneur’ hopes to take her business national with win at upcoming pitch competition

By Megan Yamoah & Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Hard-working mom entrepreneur looks to boost business with cash prize' Hard-working mom entrepreneur looks to boost business with cash prize
WATCH: A hard-working mom entrepreneur will get a hefty cash prize to boost her business. It’s the result of the Total Mom pitch competition and with the pandemic impacting small businesses across the country the cash is still needed. As Megan Yamoah reports, a Fredericton mom is one step closer after making it to the final five.

During a year of hardship for many families, a national pitch competition is helping to support entrepreneurship among moms who are affected by COVID-19.

“Moms are really facing a lot of challenges — lack of time, money, resources, and of course, recently child care,” said Anna Sinclair, CEO of Total Mom Inc., who is putting on the competition, known as Canada’s Total Mom Pitch Competition.

Read more: N.B. university students revive retro bowling alley in Sackville

More than 700 moms submitted two-minute videos pitching their business.

Then a group of judges and almost 6,000 people voted online for the top five Canadian semi-finalists.

Fredericton-based ‘mompreneur‘ Stefanie Loukes is one of those women.

Rabbittown Beverage Company is a Fredericton based company that sells cold brewed teas.
Rabbittown Beverage Company is a Fredericton based company that sells cold brewed teas. Megan Yamoah/Global News

The mother of four-year-old twins launched Rabbittown Beverage Co., just before the pandemic. The company makes organic cold-brew tea by mixing fresh fruit and fresh herbs.

Loukes started the company on a food truck and says the pitch competition is an opportunity that will help her take the business to national level.

Trending Stories

The winner of the competition will get $10,000 in cash and $20,000 for their business — something that will go a long way for Loukes.

“There’s a lot of marketing things we need to invest in, some equipment investments, licensing to be able to export.”

Click to play video 'A preview of the Total Mom Show Pitch' A preview of the Total Mom Show Pitch
A preview of the Total Mom Show Pitch – Nov 5, 2020

For now, her products are sold in local markets and restaurants.

Monks and Jonesie is a restaurant in Fredericton and serves the teas.

“When we got to try it we loved it and we brought it right in and our customers love it, too,” said Mike Jones, the restaurant’s co-owner.

“We pair it a lot with alcohol and we do some really great craft cocktails.”

The final pitch event is set for March 15.

Read more: Popular Seaport Farmers’ Market establishment thanks community for support over 3 decades

Mompreneurs from across Canada can tune in, get advice and also win money to help grow their business.

Sinclair says the goal is to assist women to achieve economic success and independence.

“We need to recover as an economy, we need to recover as women and we need to get back on top,” she said.

Loukes says she’s to take her business to the next level.

“There’s a whole bunch of connections that you can make and you can see us pitch and be terrified and excited at the same time,” said Loukes.

